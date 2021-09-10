Panjab University to start phased reopening of campus from Sept 13

Panjab University (PU) has decided to reopen its campus from September 13 for postgraduate students of the physics and chemistry departments, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) and dental college.

The decision comes after a varsity panel in August recommended phased reopening of campus for students. PU’s dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said that due to single accommodation rule at hostels in view of the pandemic, the varsity can accommodate only a limited number of students.

The varsity said that students reporting to the hostel must have either received both vaccine doses or have taken at least one dose and have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

Students demand complete plan for reopening

However, the decision did not pacify protesting student bodies, who demanded the complete plan for reopening. Their indefinite protest entered its 27th day on Thursday. “It is a victory for students, but we demand that the authorities release the definite plan to reopen the whole campus,” the student bodies said in a statement.

Guidelines for students

Consent from parents mentioning that their wards will follow all SOPs/directions issued by the central government and university from time to time will be mandatory for students and they have to submit an undertaking through chairperson of the department that if the situation demands, they will vacate the hostel and leave the university accommodation.

The varsity has outlined that for the time being, single accommodation will be provided and when the situation normalises, rooms will be allotted as per previous practice on merit basis.