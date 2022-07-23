Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University extends last date for admission
Panjab University extends last date for admission

Panjab University extended the last date to apply for online admission to ensure that candidates whose entrance test’s result to be declared by the university on August 17 will get sufficient time
Panjab University has extended the last date to apply for admission.
Panjab University has extended the last date to apply for admission. (HT File)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 03:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University extended the last date to apply for online admission form to the courses available at https://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in up to August 22 (Monday), to ensure that candidates whose entrance test’s result to be declared by the university on August 17 will get sufficient time to fill their online admission forms.

PU declares entrance result

Chandigarh

Panjab Universitydeclared the results of PU-CET (UG) 2022 entrance test and PUTHAT 2022 conducted on July 9 and July 15 respectively. The result is available on the website http://results.puchd.ac.in.

Gian Jyoti holds 23rd convocation

Chandigarh Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology organised convocation at its campus, during which 250 students received their degrees. DPS Kharbanda, IAS, director of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Sector 36, was the chief guest, while Maninder Pal Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhatia and BS Anand were guests of honour. Kharbanda, while addressing the students, stressed on the importance of classroom interaction.

Police arrest four for gambling

Chandigarh Police arrested Sandeep Singh of 3B2, Mohali, Madan Mohan Khanna of Sector 35, Mukesh of Sector 24, and Rakesh of Sector 20, for gambling near the post office in Sector 35. Police recovered 9,400 from their possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Man held for battery theft

Chandigarh Police arrested Arjun Jha, 49, of Bihar, for an alleged theft of three batteries from an SBI ATM, in Pipli Wala Town, Manimajra, following the complaint of Deepak Verma, local representative at AGS Company, Industrial Area Phase 1. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Faculty programme at CGC concludes

Mohali A week-long faculty development programme (FDP) organised by the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, concluded on Friday. The annual event which was inaugurated by Lt Col Kailash Bansal (retd), AICTE’s margdarshan cell saw the participation of more than 100 faculty members.

Health minister visits mohalla clinics

Mohali State health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Friday visited various sites of Aam Aadmi clinics in the district that are going to be dedicated to the public on August 15. He took stock of the infrastructure, equipment, availability of doctors at the clinics.

SSP traffic reviews traffic situation in Sector 15

Chandigarh

The senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manisha Choudhary, along with director transport Pradhuman Singh, on Friday reviewed the traffic situation at the Sector 15 markets. Area councillor Saurabh Joshi organised a meeting and interaction at the sector’s community centre, wherein a large number of the residents from sectors 15, 16 and 24 and the members of various market associations met the officials to discuss the growing traffic, as well as parking, in Sector 15. SSP traffic and the director of transport also toured the sector to inspect the problems, following which the engineering wing was asked to put up no parking boards at various sites. Singh urged the sector’s near-300 shopkeepers to ask their employees, around 1,500 in total, to use public transport for commuting to work and assured that more local buses would ply on the route. The officials also asked the shopkeepers and their staff to park their vehicles on the back side of the shops. Residents, meanwhile, suggested stricter checks and challa drives in the market by the traffic police during the peak hours — from 5 pm to 10.30 pm and pointed out the haphazard parked autos, rickshaws and various delivery vehicles in the sector.

Mock drill at Ambala Cantt rly station

Chandigarh A mock drill exercise was organised at Ambala Cantonment railway station with assistance from a team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), officials said on Friday. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan said, “The mock drill used a derailed train as a setting. Some passengers were reportedly trapped inside the capsized coach. Accident relief medical cans and accident relief trains of Ambala and Saharanpur stations were rushed to the spot to attend to the dummy passengers.”

