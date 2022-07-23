Panjab University extends last date for admission
Panjab University extended the last date to apply for online admission form to the courses available at https://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in up to August 22 (Monday), to ensure that candidates whose entrance test’s result to be declared by the university on August 17 will get sufficient time to fill their online admission forms.
PU declares entrance result
Panjab Universitydeclared the results of PU-CET (UG) 2022 entrance test and PUTHAT 2022 conducted on July 9 and July 15 respectively. The result is available on the website http://results.puchd.ac.in.
The senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manisha Choudhary, along with director transport Pradhuman Singh, on Friday reviewed the traffic situation at the Sector 15 markets. Area councillor Saurabh Joshi organised a meeting and interaction at the sector’s community centre, wherein a large number of the residents from sectors 15, 16 and 24 and the members of various market associations met the officials to discuss the growing traffic, as well as parking, in Sector 15. SSP traffic and the director of transport also toured the sector to inspect the problems, following which the engineering wing was asked to put up no parking boards at various sites. Singh urged the sector’s near-300 shopkeepers to ask their employees, around 1,500 in total, to use public transport for commuting to work and assured that more local buses would ply on the route. The officials also asked the shopkeepers and their staff to park their vehicles on the back side of the shops. Residents, meanwhile, suggested stricter checks and challa drives in the market by the traffic police during the peak hours — from 5 pm to 10.30 pm and pointed out the haphazard parked autos, rickshaws and various delivery vehicles in the sector.
Three nabbed with 105 gm heroin in Chandigarh, Mohali
Police arrested three persons in separate cases, recovering 105 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine from their possession. In the first case, Chandigarh Police's district crime cell arrested Shubham Jain of Burail village and recovered 51 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ice, from his possession during a check at a naka near D Park, Sector 52.
Man catches snatcher fleeing with daughter’s gold locket in Chandigarh
An alert father chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching the gold locket of Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West's seven-year-old daughter in Sector 38 West on Thursday. A resident of Sector 38 West, Raj Kumar, told the police that he worked as a peon with Life Corporation of India. He informed the police and handed the accused over to them. The police identified the accused as Anuj, 23, also a resident of Sector 38 (West).
CLU on forged documents: GMADA issues notice to Bajwa Developers
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has issued a show-cause to Bajwa Developers Private Limited for using forged documents to get the change of land use for a project in Sector 102. The project is coming up in Dehri and Dharali villages of Sector 102 under the name “Sunny Lovely Industrial Park”. GMADA has asked the firm, whose owner is Jarnail Singh Bajwa, to reply within 15 days.
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark
The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive. Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity's active cases to 1,561. Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13.
‘Save water, save farming’ campaign: BKU Ugrahan demands groundwater testing by independent laboratory
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday intensified its 'Save water, save farming' campaign outside the Trident Group's unit located at Dhaula village in Barnala, with a large number of women and union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also camping outside the premises. Punjab government had recently appointed the Group's chairperson, Rajinder Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
