Panjab University: First-year classes likely to get delayed

With Panjab University yet to announce the schedule for common entrance test for undergraduate courses, the commencement of teaching for first-year students is expected to be delayed in the upcoming academic session. Like last year, the delay is expected for first-year students in postgraduate courses as well.

As per the academic calendar for 2020-21, the next session (2021-22) was to begin on August 9. However, amid a delay, classes for first-year UG students are expected to start by the end of August and for the first-year PG students in September. Even admission process for first-year students is likely to start after completing it for the ongoing courses.

The varsity has not been able to reschedule PU-CET (UG) yet due to the pending Class-12 results. The entrance test was earlier to be held in June. Last year, the varsity had suspended both UG and PG entrance tests and admissions were conducted on merit basis. However, this year, the varsity will conduct the entrance tests, and that too in physical mode. According to a university official, the new dates for the UG entrance will be announced in the coming days.

While the ongoing academic session started in September last year, admissions to PG courses were delayed further and their classes started in November.

Academic calendar to be issued soon

A university official, while confirming that a delay is expected, said: “The varsity is in the process of finalising the new academic calendar, which will be released soon.”

The official, who did not wish to be named, also said that PU will try to reduce the gap between the ongoing and first-year batches later during the academic year. The university is planning to start the even semester of the upcoming session simultaneously for both first-year and ongoing batches.

It is expected that winter and summer breaks will be given in the upcoming session, after they were suspended last year due to the pandemic.