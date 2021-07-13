Panjab University governance reforms: YAD, SOI protest suggestions by high-level committee

Members of the Youth Akali Dal and Students Organisation of India (SOI) held a protest outside Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office on Monday over the reforms in the governance structure of PU proposed by a high-level panel of experts.

The panel was constituted by the vice-president of India and PU chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu and in its report, it suggested downsizing of senate and syndicate and that colleges situated in close proximity of PU in Mohali and Ropar may be affiliated to it, while colleges far away can be affiliated to other universities.

The protesters raised slogans against the V-C and said that the democratic character of the senate and syndicate and PU’s territorial jurisdiction should not be tinkered with. They demanded that no college affiliated with the varsity in Punjab should be disaffiliated and also said that elections of the senate and syndicate should be held immediately.

YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said, “We cannot afford to be silent. The high level committee, which does not include a single member of the senate or syndicate, had recommended limiting the territorial jurisdiction of the university due to which colleges in Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Moga districts, can be disaffiliated.”

SOI leader and former president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) Chetan Chaudhary, said, “PU is a part of our heritage and culture and its structure should not be changed.”

AAP opposes changes in democratic structure

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the leader of opposition in Punjab legislative assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Monday said that the party firmly opposed the move to destroy the democratic structure of Panjab University (PU).

Addressing the media at the party headquarters on Monday, Cheema said that PU was one of the oldest universities of the country, and that every possible struggle would be fought by them to save the heritage of Punjab