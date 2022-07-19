Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University initiates process to elect added members

The added members, along with senators, professors and department heads are responsible for electing the deans of faculties at Panjab University
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With Panjab University (PU) planning to hold the election for deans of various faculties, the varsity on Monday initiated the process of the election of added members — who, along with senators, professors and department heads are responsible for electing the deans.

The varsity on Monday issued letters to the senators to invite nominations for added members. The letters are issued 40 days before the date of election of the added members, which will be held on September 1. Elected members will hold the office till January 31, 2023.

The last date for the receipt of nominations is August 2 and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on August 5. The list of candidates whose nomination papers are found valid will be displayed on August 10 and the date of withdrawal of nomination is August 12.

As per PU calendar, senators assigned to each faculty can add to their number, through the procedure laid down in the regulations, the persons residing within the territorial jurisdiction of the University who fulfil the prescribed qualifications. Two senators of the same faculty can add one member to the faculty.

