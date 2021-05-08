Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University launches e-library, students welcome move
chandigarh news

Panjab University launches e-library, students welcome move

The facility will be provided to registered users of the university campus, all regional centres and faculty of all affiliated colleges
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Panjab University vice-chancellor launched the e-library on Friday. (HT File)

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Friday launched e-library services for the registered users of the university.

The facility will be provided to registered users of the university campus, all regional centres and faculty of all affiliated colleges. Kumar, in his address, said that faculty, researchers and students of PU can now access thousands of e-journals, e-books and databases from their homes.

Jivesh Bansal, university librarian, said, “Through the PU e-library, all the subscribed e-resources will be provided. It aggregates all the library collections, open access resources, multimedia learning content and electronic document repositories under one platform. This facility can be accessed on any device from anywhere.”

The platform will also provide a mobile e-library app (for both Android and iOS), which is a multi-format, content delivery app.

National Students Union of India (NSUI), PU, in a statement welcomed the university’s move.

