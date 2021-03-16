Panjab University likely to skip physical convocation again this year

With the recent spike in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the city, Panjab University (PU) is likely to skip holding a physical convocation for the second year in a row.

Last year, the annual event was withheld after teaching was suspended due to the outbreak in March. No formal decision, however, has been taken in this regard.

The annual convocation is usually held in April and the preparations begin in March. No preparations have been made by the varsity so far.

In 2019, the varsity held its 68th annual convocation on April 28, which was addressed by vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of PU. A total of 1,020 students had received their degrees including 493 PhD degrees.

Last year, the varsity had urged its research scholars to register on the National Academic Depository (NAD) to get their degrees online. The NAD is a digital database of academic awards provided by the Government of India, facilitated by the ministry of human resource development.

PU may explore virtual option

This year, PU may explore whether they will hold the convocation in online mode. PU controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan, said, “There is uncertainty whether the annual convocation will be held physically due to the prevailing situation. However, the issue of holding it virtually will be discussed with the university and the matter will be pursued as per the directions issued.”

However, PU students do not seem to be in favour of a virtual event. Nikhil Narmeta, who is NSUI’s PU president, said, “The convocation has to be held physically whenever it would be possible. It is the dream of every student and parents to see themselves in a black robe.”

The annual convocation at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), which was scheduled on March 15, was also postponed.