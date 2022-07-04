Panjab University may participate in CUET next year

Panjab University (PU) is likely to participate in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) next year for some undergraduate (UG) courses.

The varsity could not register for CUET 2022 due to paucity of time in meeting some requirements of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter was recently deliberated by an admission facilitation committee of the varsity after a communication from the Punjab government in this regard. The panel members unanimously recommended that the Punjab higher education department be informed that PU will meet the necessary requirements for CUET registration next year.

The recommendations of the panel will be taken up for approval in the forthcoming meeting of the PU senate on July 5.

NTA will conduct the first-ever CUET from July 15 for undergraduate courses in over 86 universities of the country.

The test is being introduced for admission into all UG programmes in all central universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Union ministry of education. It will provide a common platform to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and remote areas. A single examination will enable the candidates to be part of the admissions process of various central universities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said, “For some courses at PU, admissions are conducted based on merit in Class 12 and we were planning to use CUET score for those courses. We could not register this year, but next year we will register on the NTA website and take part in CUET.”

Some undergraduate courses at PU that enrol students without entrance/aptitude test include BA Honours in economics and BA Honours at Institute of Social Science Education and Research.

Besides language departments also offer admission to some certificate courses on merit basis.

A senior university official said this year’s entrance exams had already been scheduled by PU and the varsity will watch the response of other universities taking part in CUET 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU will hold PU-CET (UG) on July 9 for admission to BPharma, BSc Honours in anthropology, biochemistry, biophysics, biotechnology, botany, chemistry, physics, geology, microbiology, zoology and mathematics.

It will be followed by the entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (three years) on July 24. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET (PG) exam on July 30 and 31, while the MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.

The forthcoming meeting of PU senate will also take up the recommendation of a committee to allow the PU rural centre at Kauni to start BCom (1-unit) and BA in comparative study of religion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON