Panjab University may put annual fee hike on hold again

Panjab University (PU) is likely to put on hold the annual fee hike for the upcoming academic session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recommendation in this regard was given by a special panel constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to discuss the fee structure of the university teaching departments, regional centres and constituent colleges for 2021-22 academic session.

The 16-member panel, headed by dean university instruction VR Sinha, has recommended that the varsity should put the annual fee hike on hold for the upcoming session in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. It is learnt that the members of the panel were of unanimous view that the fee hike should be deferred. However, these recommendations are subject to the approval of the vice-chancellor.

Sinha said, “The recommendation has been made keeping in view the hardships faced by the students amid the pandemic.”

This will be for the second year in a row that PU will not hike the student fee. Also, there will be no hike in the examination fee in the upcoming session.

PU syndicate last year had deferred the 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants to the 2020-21 academic session.

Moreover, last year the varsity also allowed students to pay the semester fee in instalments and helped many students who were not able to pay the fee. A member of the panel said that they also discussed the possibility of allowing the students to pay the semester fee in instalments this year as well.

Students for refund of miscellaneous charges

Student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking the refund of all the miscellaneous charges imposed on the students. It has said that no offline activity took place during the past one year due to the Covid pandemic and the miscellaneous charges were not utilised. They have requested that these charges be refunded to the students.