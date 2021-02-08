Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University offices to function with 100% staff
The departments and offices of Panjab University will start functioning with 100% non-teaching staff Monday onwards
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Heads of departments and offices have been asked to stagger the timings of the staff in two slots. (HT File Photo)

The departments and offices of Panjab University will start functioning with 100% non-teaching staff Monday onwards.

The decision has been taken by the varsity administration recently. The move comes after the Union home ministry issued new ‘Unlock’ guidelines on January 27.

“All the departments/offices of the university shall function with 100% non-teaching staff strength with effect from February 8, 2021, subject to the strict compliance with the applicable Covid-19 protocols, as issued by the government from time to time,” reads the office order issued by the varsity.

However, the head of departments and offices have been asked to stagger the timings of the staff in two slots, first slot from 9am to 5pm and the second slot from 9.30am to 5.30pm to ensure proper physical distancing at the time of entry and exit.

Last year in June, the varsity had allowed its offices to operate with 100% of staff members only if required. Before that, they had allowed 33% staff members of its administrative offices to attend duty on rotational basis from May 13.

