Panjab University panel approves scholarships for over 1,300 students
The scholarships will be awarded to students who belong to categories, including means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child, AIDS/cancer patients and youth welfare, for the session 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 from the budget head under 2023-2024
The College Development Council of Panjab University (PU) has approved to grant scholarships to 480 eligible students of 2023-24 session and to 826 eligible students of 2022-23 session.
The meeting which saw attendance of PU fellows, principals of affiliated colleges and senior faculty members from the university was held on Monday with the vice-chancellor Renu Vig as chairperson. Dean of college development council, Sanjay Kaushik, initiated the meeting.
The scholarships will be awarded to students who belong to categories, including means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child, AIDS/cancer patients and youth welfare, for the session 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 from the budget head under 2023-2024.
The committee also granted honorarium at ₹3,000 each to nodal officers of the colleges for the session 2023-2024 from the budget head of college development fund in the financial year 2023-2024.
A financial subsidy of ₹30,000 to 22 eligible affiliated colleges for organising seminars, symposiums and workshops for the session 2023-2024 was also approved.
For the next 2024-25 session, the committee has resolved to enhance the financial subsidy to the colleges for organising seminars, symposiums and workshops from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. Subsidy for presenting papers in seminars, symposiums, workshops and conferences within India will be enhanced from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 and outside India from ₹70,000 to ₹80,000.