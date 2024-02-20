Panjab University panel approves scholarships for over 1,300 students

The College Development Council of Panjab University (PU) has approved to grant scholarships to 480 eligible students of 2023-24 session and to 826 eligible students of 2022-23 session. A financial subsidy of ₹ 30,000 to 22 eligible affiliated colleges for organising seminars, symposiums and workshops for the session 2023-2024 was also approved. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting which saw attendance of PU fellows, principals of affiliated colleges and senior faculty members from the university was held on Monday with the vice-chancellor Renu Vig as chairperson. Dean of college development council, Sanjay Kaushik, initiated the meeting.

The scholarships will be awarded to students who belong to categories, including means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child, AIDS/cancer patients and youth welfare, for the session 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 from the budget head under 2023-2024.

The committee also granted honorarium at ₹3,000 each to nodal officers of the colleges for the session 2023-2024 from the budget head of college development fund in the financial year 2023-2024.

A financial subsidy of ₹30,000 to 22 eligible affiliated colleges for organising seminars, symposiums and workshops for the session 2023-2024 was also approved.

For the next 2024-25 session, the committee has resolved to enhance the financial subsidy to the colleges for organising seminars, symposiums and workshops from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. Subsidy for presenting papers in seminars, symposiums, workshops and conferences within India will be enhanced from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 and outside India from ₹70,000 to ₹80,000.