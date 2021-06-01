Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University postpones PG entrance test
chandigarh news

Panjab University postpones PG entrance test

The decision to postpone the test was taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation, said the varsity, adding that the new dates will be updated on its website in near future
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Over 17,000 candidates have registered for the test, and around 11,000 have already deposited the fee (HT File)

Panjab University on Monday postponed its common entrance test for postgraduate courses, which was scheduled on June 12 and 13.

The decision to postpone CET (PG) was taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation, said the varsity, adding that the new dates will be updated on its website in near future. Also, an opportunity will be given to those candidates who have not been able to apply or complete the application process.

Over 17,000 candidates have registered for the test, and around 11,000 have already deposited the fee. Meanwhile, PU-LLB (3 years) is scheduled to be held on June 20 and PU-CET (UG) on June 27, followed by other entrance exams.

Last year, PU had scrapped entrance exams, for both UG and PG courses, and admissions were conducted on merit basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

6-year-old’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP