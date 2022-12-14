Panjab University: Promila Pathak is new DSW (women)

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 03:24 AM IST

Promila Pathak, a professor at Panjab University’s department of botany, will replace Roopali Garg, who has resigned from the post due to personal reasons

Promila Pathak has also remained the president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University has appointed Promila Pathak as the new dean of student welfare (women).

Pathak, a professor at the varsity’s department of botany, will replace Roopali Garg, who has resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

In an official communique issued on Tuesday, PU said, “The competent authority has appointed professor Promila Pathak from department of botany as dean of student welfare (women) with immediate effect till further orders.”

Pathak has also remained the president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association.

