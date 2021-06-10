Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University reopens library for research scholars
chandigarh news

Panjab University reopens library for research scholars

Students had been protesting for reopening of the library that was closed last month in view of the surging Covid-19 cases
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:43 PM IST
For now, only research scholars have been allowed entry at 50% capacity. (HT File Photo)

Relenting on the demand of research scholars, Panjab University (PU) on Thursday reopened the varsity’s AC Joshi library for them at 50% capacity.

For now, only research scholars have been allowed access to the library, which was closed last month due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The university said scholars will be allowed entry only with ID proof, no outsider will be allowed to sit in the library and all Covid protocols have to be followed.

Practical exam schedule extended

Panjab University also extended the schedule of practical examinations of even semester students up to June 30 instead of the earlier June 26. The practical exams will begin on June 15 in online mode.

