Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University research scholars protest curbs on hostel accommodation
chandigarh news

Panjab University research scholars protest curbs on hostel accommodation

Scholars whose guides are not from the PU campus will not be allowed to get accommodation in the hostel, says a varsity communique
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Research scholars protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (RVI KUMAR/HT)

Students staged a protest at the Panjab University campus on Tuesday against the varsity’s decision to not allow research scholars whose guides are not from the university campus to avail hostel accommodation.

The students assembled outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and raised slogans against the university authorities.

While addressing the students, Sandeep, president of Students For Society (SFS), said, “When scholars are doing their PhD from PU, then it does not matter whether their guide is from the university or from outside.”

In a recent communication issued by the office of dean students’ welfare to all heads of the departments and hostel wardens, it was stated that as per the handbook of hostel rule number 19(k), the research scholars whose guides are not from the PU campus, will not be allowed to get accommodation in the hostel.

Also, the chairpersons of the departments were advised not to recommend hostel forms of such candidates.

The students in their statement said that if a scholar is registered pays fees to PU, then there is no logic behind denying hostel accommodation to those whose guides are not from the varsity. They also said that the authorities have agreed to revisit the decision.

