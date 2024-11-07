Panjab University rises to 269th spot in QS University Asia rankings

Panjab University (PU) has secured rank 269 in the QS Asia Rankings 2025 that were released on Wednesday. Last year, Panjab University was placed in the 301-350 bracket. (HT)

With this rank, the highest since the 2018 edition of the rankings, the university has surpassed 72.7% Asian institutions. Last year, PU was placed in the 301-350 bracket.

Furthermore, PU has advanced from last year’s 73rd position to 59th this year in the QS Southern Asia Rankings 2025.

The rankings are an offshoot of the QS World University rankings 2025 released in June.

The overall ranking has published data from 984 institutions spread across Asia.

Universities have been ranked according to their performance across a set of 11 indicators grouped under parameters: Research & Discovery, Learning Experience, Employability, Global Engagement, Sustainability.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, climbed 29 spots to achieve 120th rank among all Asian universities, which also placed it on the top among all Indian private universities.

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, has secured rank 168 this time as compared to 213 last year, achieving 4th place among private universities in India.