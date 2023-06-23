PU slips into 201-250 bracket in THE Asia University rankings

In a discouraging trend, Panjab University (PU) slipped further in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University rankings, which were released on Thursday. The varsity, which was ranked 197 last year, dropped into the 201-250 bracket.

In the 200-250 bracket, the varsity’ exact overall score wasn’t mentioned, but remained between 35.5 to 38.1 — improving from 34.9 in 2022. (HT File)

The same comes as the continuation of the downward spiral, with PU, being ranked 114 in the list in 2018, dropping to 136 in 2019. Over the next two years, its ranking worsened even more as it was placed 149 in 2020 and 175 in 2021.

In the 200-250 bracket, the varsity’ exact overall score wasn’t mentioned, but remained between 35.5 to 38.1 — improving from 34.9 in 2022. The score improved in citations from 52.6 to 60, industry income rose from 35.4 to 37.5. The score fell down in teaching from 39.2 last year to 36.1 tis year and in research from 18.2 last year to 17.9 this year.

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences did the best in the region and was placed third in India with an overall rank of 77. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, ranked 131 and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology came in at 145.

In the 201-250 bracket, PU shares the position with institutes like the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology in Patna and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur among others.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig and director of PU’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC), Sanjeev Sharma remained unavailable for comment.