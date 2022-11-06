Panjab University’s UIET, UICET holds degree-awarding ceremonies

Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) held the degree-awarding ceremonies on Saturday.

UIET organised the ceremony for the students passed out in the year 2021 at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18 in which around 250 students of ME and BE courses of CSE, IT, Biotech, EEE, ECE and Mechanical were awarded degrees. Six topper students of UIET were awarded gold medals as well.

Sunny Guglani, head, Air Bus India and South Asia, was the guest of honour. Guglani is an alumni of UIET from batch 2002-2006 of ECE branch.

UIET also held an alumni meet on Saturday where JK Goswamy, director, stressed on the need to reunite with alumni as they are the wealth of the institute.

Meanwhile, UICET hosted the degree award ceremony for PG and UG passed out batches of 2019, 2020 and 2021 at Bhatnagar auditorium of the University which was attended by more than 200 students and their parents. Manmohan Ahuja, president, Projects and Engineering) was the chief guest on the occasion.