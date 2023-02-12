Panjab University senate call on Renu Vig’s extension as DUI on Feb 19

Panjab University (PU) senate will take a final call on the extension to be given to professor Renu Vig, who is at present the officiating vice-chancellor, as the varsity’ dean university instruction (DUI) in its next meeting on February 19.

Her extension as DUI till October 31, 2023 (the day of her retirement) had already been approved by the syndicate — the senate’s executive arm — during its last meeting. Vig, who assumed the charge of PU V-C last month after Raj Kumar’s resignation, is the first woman in the history of the university to hold the chair.

PU senate will reconvene on February 19, with 21 items on its agenda for consideration. This meeting will be the continuation of the previous senate meeting held on December 30 that was called off midway due to hours of pandemonium.

Final call on DSW appointment

Besides the agenda issued for the December 30 meeting, the senate on February 19 will also take a final call on the appointment of Jatinder Grover as the varsity’s dean student welfare (DSW). His appointment was also approved by the syndicate in its last meeting.

Though the varsity had earlier maintained that four agenda items were passed during the meeting, it is learnt that all the agenda items will be deliberated on February 19.