Panjab University senate elections kick off

The constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges records 96% polling; 79% votes polled in the staff’s constituency
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:26 AM IST
A staff member casting his vote for the Panjab University senate at Government College for Education in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With 49 votes polled out of total 51, the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges recorded 96.08% polling on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges recorded 79.72% polling with 629 total votes polled. The election to the Panjab University (PU) senate began on Tuesday with the polling of technical and professional college constituencies.

On Tuesday, voting was held at 28 polling booths across Punjab and Chandigarh. In the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges, 84.1% votes were polled in Chandigarh, and 94.4% and 93.02% polling was recorded in Nawanshahr and Fazilka, respectively. In Hoshiarpur, 82.67% votes were polled; 75.15% polling was recorded in Ludhiana; in Ferozepur, 71.7% polling was recorded; and 70% polling was recorded in Moga as well as in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

In the constituency of principals, 100% polling was recorded in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Nawanshahr; 93.75% polling was recorded in Ludhiana; and 80% polling was recorded in Chandigarh.

While five candidates are in the fray from the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges, four are contesting from the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges. Three members will be elected to the senate from each of these two constituencies.

The counting of votes for both the constituencies is scheduled to be held on August 5, however, it is likely that the results for the principals’ constituency may get delayed due to the issue over inclusion of one vote in the voter list.

The senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, comprises 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. The remaining are either nominated or are ex-officio members. Since the four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020, PU has been functioning without a governing body.

