chandigarh news

Panjab University student bodies to protest hike in mess and canteen rates on April 5

A meeting was held between members of various student organisations of Panjab University on Saturday regarding the hike in mess and canteen rates
Panjab University had revised the rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of mess and canteen contractors. (AFP File Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Various student bodies of Panjab University (PU) have joined hands to press for rollback of the hike in mess and canteen rates effected in December last year.

A meeting was held between members of Students For Society (SFS), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), SATH, and Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) on Saturday.

During the meeting, the student leaders decided to hold a joint protest at the varsity’s Student Centre on April 5. They also demanded restoration of the online hostel portal.

This comes days after a meeting of PU officials and student bodies on the canteen rates remained inconclusive. PU had revised the rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of mess and canteen contractors.

