Panjab University sub-committee to decide on menstrual leave for students

Panjab University (PU) has constituted a sub-committee to decide on menstrual leaves for students. The committee constituted by the vice-chancellor (V-C) in the matter took this decision in its second meeting, chaired by the dean of university instruction (DUI), on Thursday. The matter of menstrual leaves was first raised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI), finding space in their list of key promises in the run-up to the 2023 student council elections. (HT File Photo)

PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Jatinder Singh had submitted proposals to the DUI, highlighting six varsities in India where a menstrual leave policy was in place. In the meeting on Thursday, these models were put forth, and merits and demerits of a menstrual leave policy were discussed.

Subsequently, a four-member sub-committee, comprising Meenakshi Goyal of Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Sonal Chawla of department of computer science and applications, and deans of student welfare (DSWs) Amit Chauhan and Simrit Kahlon, was formed. Goyal is V-C’s nominee in the main committee.

A member said the sub-committee had been asked to prepare and submit a final report on the modalities of a menstrual leave policy within two weeks. It will then be placed before the main committee for the final decision. According to members, the matter is proceeding as per protocol after hitting a roadblock during the first meeting when two student representatives had opposed the policy.

Speaking about the meetings, the PUCSC president said, “The discussion was positive. We are all on the same page now and the discussion has shifted from whether these leaves are needed to how can they be introduced. The sub-committee has been formed to look into all angles so that no problems come up after its implementation.”

Singh added that after examining the models, the most plausible solution was to introduce one menstrual leave per month, something he said the committee members were positive towards. Singh said he was hopeful that the proposal will be cleared by March 8, marked as International Women’s Day, and this initiative can be presented to varsity students as a gift.

In the committee’s first meeting on January 24, the discussion was more polarised, with PUCSC vice-president Ranmeekjot Kaur and general secretary Deepak Goyat opposing the move. At the time, Singh was asked to submit a proposal with other varsities where this system was in place.