Panjab University syndicate call on nullifying AFU scheme on Feb 4

With Panjab University (PU) in the middle of pay revision, the varsity is planning to nullify (ab initio) its Assured Financial Upgradation (AFU) scheme, as it is not the part of Punjab’s pay structure.

The varsity syndicate, in its upcoming meeting on February 4, will take a final decision on the recommendations of a panel that was constituted to work out on the modalities to nullify the scheme ab initio by re-fixation of pay of the concerned employees from 2012 onwards — when the scheme was implemented.

The panel was constituted in the backdrop of a decision taken by PU’s board of finance (BoF) in October where it was observed that AFU is a standalone scheme of the university and not a part of Punjab government’s civil service rules. PU had adopted AFU (passed by board of finance) in lieu of Assured Career Progression (ACP) and both schemes are the same in nature.

Anomalies cropped up

The university panel has observed that since the AFU scheme is not part of pay structure of Punjab government, the formula of pay revision/multiplying factor as prescribed by the state government through its pay revision notification cannot be applied to employees who have availed the scheme’s benefit.

BoF has already decided ‘in principle’ to nullify the scheme as part of pay revision package so that revised pay as per Punjab sixth pay commission can be implemented for all non-teaching staff.

Panel suggests refixing pay notionally

The university has recommended that the pay of all employees covered under AFUS scheme be refixed notionally from the date of implementation of that scheme (February 29, 2012) till December 31, 2015.

“This notional pay re-fixation be done by following the principle of notional re-fixation of pay as notified by the Punjab government as part of pay revision notification to address the anomalies,” the panel has recommended.

Also, it has been recommended that while carrying out the notional pay re-fixation of an employee covered under the scheme, benefit already granted under the said scheme would be withdrawn and the benefit may become due as per the applicable ACP scheme of the Punjab government (for example 4/9/14, etc.) would be granted.

A senior university official echoed the sentiment that those covered under the scheme cannot be given the benefit of pay revision because the scheme is not part of Punjab government rules, adding, “This is just a replacement to keep them on par with the Punjab government. Instead of this scheme they will be given benefits under ACP as per the Punjab government rules.”

What is the AFU scheme?

The Assured Financial Upgradation (AFU) scheme provides financial benefit — at 10th, 20th and 30th year of service — to those non-teaching employee of the varsity who do not get promoted within a certain time period, they are. Hundreds of PU non-teaching employees are covered under this scheme.

