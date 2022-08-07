Panjab University syndicate to meet on August 13 after two years

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate is scheduled to meet on August 13 after a gap of two years.

This will be the first meeting of the newly elected syndicate, which is the executive government of the university. The last meeting of the 15-member body was held in July 2020. Though the one-year term of the last syndicate ended in December 2020, elections could not be held amid repeated delays in the senate polls due to the pandemic.

The senate – PU’s apex governing body – was elected last year after a one-year delay. However, the syndicate elections could not be held, and its powers were delegated to the vice-chancellor. After the constitution of the senate, syndicate polls were finally held in July.

According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate in several matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges and recommendations of the board of finance.

The calendar also grants power to the syndicate to pass orders on different university matters, including those related to colleges, academic council and faculties, and sanctions to new expenditure up to a particular limit.

