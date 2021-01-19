Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days

As promotion interviews of another batch of teachers have been lined up, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Tuesday called off their protest after 61 days.

The decision to call off the protest, which started in November, was taken by the PUTA executive in a meeting. The screening/selection of another batch of teachers, for promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS), is scheduled for January 23 and 24.

Members of the teachers’ body had started the protest to press vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to immediately conduct the pending interviews. PUTA in its statement said that since their demand had been met by the varsity, PUTA executive had decided to suspend the protest for the time being. “However, in case of any diversion from the schedule of CAS interviews/screenings or in case any pending promotion is not processed, PUTA will resume protest,” the body said.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “We are satisfied that finally we succeeded in getting our teachers their due after a long wait.”