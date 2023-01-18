Panjab University teachers press for deans’ elections, salary revision

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) deliberated on issues including election of faculty deans and pending CAS promotions of teachers during its General Body Meeting (GBM) on Tuesday.

The teachers resolved that the elections of faculty deans should be held as per the regulations so they can assume charge from next month. The election for picking deans of 11 faculties and secretaries was to take place after two years in December, but had been deferred.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU has been functioning without faculty deans for around two years now. The one-year term of various faculty deans had ended in January 2021 without the selection of their successors.

The varsity teachers on Tuesday also resolved that the pending CAS promotions of teachers should be cleared immediately.

PUTA secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, said the number of teachers awaiting their CAS promotions has crossed 100 in the absence of faculty deans.

“As per the GBM’s decision, we will request the varsity to hold election of deans immediately so CAS promotions are cleared on priority,” he said.

Pending salary revision

Additionally, the teachers also discussed the issue of teachers’ salary revision. Although the varsity has already adopted the Punjab government notification to implement the UGC’s revised pay scales as per the seventh pay commission, the varsity is yet to give the benefit to teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the GBM, the teachers resolved that if the January salaries (to be paid in February) are not given as per the revised pay scales, PUTA will start agitation against the varsity. Issues related to teachers serving beyond the age of 60 years were also discussed during the meeting.