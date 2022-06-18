Panjab University to ban outsider entry at Gate Number 3 from June 20

In view of rising complaints of sexual harassment on campus, Panjab University (PU) has decided to ban outsider entry at Gate Number 3 that opens towards Sector 25.

From June 20, entry at Gate Number 3 will be allowed only to PU faculty, staff and students carrying stickers and passes issued by the competent authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken during a meeting between PU authorities and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manisha Choudhary.

The traffic police also recommended that outsiders be allowed entry from Gate Numbers 1 and 2 after logging visitor details in a register maintained by the authorities. Further, outsiders may also be required to deposit their registration certificate/driving licence at these gates for entry.