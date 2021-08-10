Panjab University to continue with online teaching for now

With Panjab University yet to decide on reopening the campus for students, online teaching will continue for now.

The Chandigarh administration has already allowed colleges in the city to reopen for the next session from August 11. Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University are also set to resume on the same date, while the first-year classes will begin next month.

“We have not received any communication from the university; so we have decided to continue with online classes,” said a department chairperson, on the condition of anonymity. Several departments have also issued notices to students regarding the commencement of teaching in online mode from August 11.

PU has been deliberating on reopening the campus, but has been putting off the decision. It had also recently sought the vaccination data of students from all departments. A senior university official on Monday confirmed that classes for now will be held online, and the campus will be reopened in a phased manner for which a decision is yet to be taken.

Even students have been demanding that the campus be reopened in a phased manner.

Nikhil Narmeta, who is the president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) at the varsity, on Monday wrote to the dean university instructions, urging the authorities to release a notice about when the campus would reopen. “Students are in a state of despair. It is time for PU to clear the confusion,” he said.