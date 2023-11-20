Panjab University to discuss challenges faced after NEP rollout

Panjab University (PU) will discuss the challenges it is facing after the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in the upcoming conference of vice-chancellors (V-C) of the north-zone.

PU will host the conference organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking about this, PU V-C Renu Vig said after the implementation of NEP, the university has witnessed various challenges, which will be discussed in the conference.

PU senators had approved the adoption of the NEP for undergraduate (UG) courses on the campus from the session 2023-24.

Value-added courses have been started in the departments under the policy, said V-C.

V-C added it is their target to bring some components of internship to BBA and BCom courses. She also spoke about how dual degrees, as envisioned under NEP, have found few takers along with other challenges like if the regular course and distance learning course have the same subject, will the credits be transferable.

Regarding online courses, for which UGC says 40% of the degree credits can be taken from online courses, the PU Regulations Committee has restricted this figure up to 20% credits. While students can pursue these courses through Swayam Portal which has been recognised by UGC, the evaluation will still be done at the university level as the standard of exams is different. PU is also deviating from NEP by keeping Punjabi compulsory and for two credits.

Speaking regarding its implementation in the colleges, V-C said, there are 17 value-added courses, but its implementation will pose a problem for the colleges. The teachers will have to undergo training for the same and time management may be a problem in this aspect.

The conference will be held on November 22 and 23 and the Haryana governor and UGC chairperson will be present. Around 150 V-Cs of the North zone from both private and government universities will be present. Discussions will be conducted around 10 different themes, and suggestions taken from here and combined with suggestions from the meetings of the other zones will be used by the UGC to review the NEP and decide whether any changes are needed in its implementation.

Box: Earn while you learn scheme in varsity draws poor response

The V-C also discussed that the “earn while you learn” scheme launched by PU, for students to earn up to ₹4,000 per month, has found few takers. The university allotted ₹50 lakhs per year for this, but in 2022 only ₹1 lakh was utilised.

The V-C said that while the circulars for this are put up in various departments, students are unable to work 40 hours per month apart from class timings to even get the full ₹4,000. Further, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in their visit noted that books donated by veteran journalist S Nihal Singh, which remained locked in the school of communication studies department for years, need to be catalogued and students can be hired for this under “earn-while-you learn” scheme.