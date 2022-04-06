Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University to hold convocation on May 6 after two-year gap
chandigarh news

Panjab University to hold convocation on May 6 after two-year gap

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Panjab University chancellor, is expected to preside over the convocation, planned on May 6.
Panjab University’s last convocation, the 68th edition, on April 28, 2019, was also addressed by Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Having reopened for all students in March, Panjab University (PU) is all set to hold its annual convocation after a two-year gap.

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the PU chancellor, is expected to preside over the convocation, planned on May 6.

The university has yet to decide whether the convocation will also include students of previous batches, who missed the ceremony in 2020 and 2021.

The varsity had skipped the annual convocation during the past two years amid the restrictions on gatherings in Chandigarh.

Now, with the event returning after a two-year hiatus, preparations are in full swing.

The annual convocation is traditionally held in April, but as the varsity reopened only in March, it has been scheduled in May.

PU’s last convocation, the 68th edition, on April 28, 2019, was also addressed by Naidu. A total of 1,020 students, including 493 PhD scholars, had received their degrees.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

