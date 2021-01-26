Panjab University to hold online exams for odd semesters from Feb 15
Panjab University has decided to conduct the odd semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in online mode from February 15 onwards.
The decision on the mode of examination for students of PU teaching departments and affiliated colleges was announced on Monday after more than a month of deliberations.
The examinations for the ongoing classes will start from February 15 while the semester examination of new batches will start from March 8. Moreover, the practical examinations of ongoing classes will be held between February 2 to 5. The practicals for new batches will be held at the end of February.
Last year, PU had also conducted the semester examination of final year students online due to pandemic. Varsity also held the reappear examination of various categories from January 15 in online mode.
Instructions for students to be issued shortly
PU controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said, “The detailed instructions for students including downloading of admit card, question paper, attempting of question paper, submission of answer sheet will be made available on the examination portal notice board shortly.”
Relief for students
As PU was not able to announce the mode of examination, the students of PU departments and affiliated colleges were growing anxious, waiting for the university to take a final call.
The students associated with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had also submitted a memorandum to the varsity on Monday demanding that exams be held online.
They had also demanded that the varsity should reopen the library for all students and should start hostel allotment for newly-admitted students.
