Panjab University trying to destroy Centre for Nuclear Medicine: Teachers’ body

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Thursday said that the varsity’s authorities are hell bent on destroying the Centre for Nuclear Medicine.

PUTA members addressed the media on Wednesday, two days after a few varsity teachers tried to take possession of the space at centre. PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “We denounce the autocratic style of functioning of the authorities, through which they have been hell bent on destroying the centre, which is of national importance.”

Kumar alleged that the authorities had called the Chandigarh Police to take over the Centre on June 28, which was completely uncalled for and merits a thorough enquiry.

PUTA secretary AS Naura said that the process for renewal of the MoU between PU and PGIMER for the MSc course in nuclear medicine is already under process and in the knowledge of university authorities. But, instead of pursuing the matter with PGIMER in the interest of the students, the authorities are trying to dismantle the centre, said Naura.