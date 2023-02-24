Panjab University V-C’s post to be advertised soon

More than a month after the resignation of former vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, Panjab University (PU) will be soon advertising the post in line with instructions from the office of the Vice-President of India, the university’s chancellor.

It is learnt that the advertisement to invite the applications will be issued on Saturday (February 25), as the necessary work has been completed by the university administration. The last date for submitting the applications is expected to be March 24, 2023.

The post fell vacant after former V-C Raj Kumar resigned on January 10, citing personal reasons, amid allegations of corruption in the university. It was accepted by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 13.

The 13th V-C of PU, Kumar resigned from the post almost a year-and-a-half before the end of his second term. Appointed in 2018, he was given an extension in 2021.

The resignation, as per sources, came after several representations were sent to the chancellor by a group of senators and Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), alleging malpractices in the institution.

Varsity’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig was subsequently given the temporary charge of the V-C’s post, making her the first woman in the history of the university to hold the chair.

Vice-President to appoint new V-C

The new V-C will be appointed by the Vice-President from the panel of names recommended by the selection committee.

The committee will be formed after applications are received. It will interact with the applicants and shortlist their names for further recommendation.

The chancellor will also determine the remuneration and other conditions of the service of the V-C. Currently, the post carries a monthly salary of ₹2.10 lakh, along with other allowances, as applicable. The detailed advertisement, along with other necessary information, will also be made available on PU website.

