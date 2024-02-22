Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran shines at Khelo India University Games

Representing Panjab University in 81kg weightlifting, Gurkaran Singh won a gold medal at the Khelo India University Games being played at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran Singh with coach Karanbir Buttar after winning gold medal in 81kg category at Khelo India University Games at Itanagar. (HT Photo)

Singh lifted 307 kg, of which 140 were lifted through snatch and 167 through clean and jerk. He is being coached by Karanbir Buttar.

Earlier in the month, he had bagged silver in the All India Inter-University Weightlifting Championship and gold in the Junior National Championship. Singh won this match by defeating Commonwealth medallist and international weightlifter Valuri Ajay Babu.

Singh is currently the junior national champion and holds the record for the Panjab University Inter-College Championship.