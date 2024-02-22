 Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran shines at Khelo India University Games - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran shines at Khelo India University Games

Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran shines at Khelo India University Games

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Panjab University’s Gurkaran Singh lifted 307 kg, of which 140 were lifted through snatch and 167 through clean and jerk

Representing Panjab University in 81kg weightlifting, Gurkaran Singh won a gold medal at the Khelo India University Games being played at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran Singh with coach Karanbir Buttar after winning gold medal in 81kg category at Khelo India University Games at Itanagar. (HT Photo)
Panjab University weightlifter Gurkaran Singh with coach Karanbir Buttar after winning gold medal in 81kg category at Khelo India University Games at Itanagar. (HT Photo)

Singh lifted 307 kg, of which 140 were lifted through snatch and 167 through clean and jerk. He is being coached by Karanbir Buttar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier in the month, he had bagged silver in the All India Inter-University Weightlifting Championship and gold in the Junior National Championship. Singh won this match by defeating Commonwealth medallist and international weightlifter Valuri Ajay Babu.

Singh is currently the junior national champion and holds the record for the Panjab University Inter-College Championship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On