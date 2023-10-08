Panjab University Youth Festival kicks off in Chandigarh with vibrant events
Panjab University’s Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival Chandigarh (Zone-B) began at MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, on Saturday.
Varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig delivered the inaugural address, stating that youth festivals provide a platform for students to strive for holistic development. She reiterated that team efforts lead to synergic effects.
She encouraged students to stride ahead with perseverance and commitment, and stressed on following the path of truth and honesty always to achieve their goals.
Day 1 saw students participating in various events, including shabad/bhajan, classical vocal, group singing (Indian), geet/gazal (light vocal), folk songs, painting and clay modelling. The festival will conclude on October 10.
Also present at the inaugural ceremony were PS Jaswal, vice-chancellor, SRM University, Sonepat; Nishtha Jaswal, V-C, HPNLU, Shimla; Parvinder Singh, V-C, Rayat Bahra University, Mohali; HR Gandhar, Vice President, DAV College Managing Committee, and Rohit Sharma, director, department of youth welfare, Panjab University.
Results declared on Day 1:
Shabad (group): 1. Post Graduate Government College (PGGCG), Sector 42, Chandigarh; 2. Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College for Women (GGSKCW), Jhar Sahib, Ludhiana; 3. MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, Chandigarh
Shabad (individual) 1. Sargam Sharma from PGGCG-42; 2. Aarayanshi from MCM DAV College; 3. Harmanjit Kaur from GGSKCW, Jhar Sahib
Classical vocal (individual) 1. PGGCG, Sector 11, Chandigarh; 2. PGGCG-42; 3. MCM DAV College.
Quiz: 1. PGGCG-11; 2. MCM DAV College; 3. PGGCG-42.