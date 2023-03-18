Paper marking: Teachers demand same remuneration as CBSE

Haryana teachers, all set to evaluate answer sheets after the state class 10 and 12 board exams, are miffed with a meagre ₹2 hike as remuneration.

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday hiked the remuneration of teachers, who will be evaluating class 10 and 12 answer sheets to ₹14 and ₹16, respectively, a hike of just ₹2 per answer book. This is for the first time that the remuneration has been hiked in the last six years. On average a teacher can evaluate only 30 papers a day, and they also get ₹20 for transportation and ₹25 for food.

But the meagre hike has left the teachers miffed, who want the remuneration to be hiked on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE gives ₹25 and ₹30 for class 10 and 12 answer sheet evaluation. Further, the teachers get ₹250 as transportation fare and ₹75 for food.

The teachers have shown unhappiness with the hike.

Attar Singh Malik, Bhiwani district president of the Haryana school lecturer association, said they have been demanding that the Haryana board remunerates the teachers on the lines of CBSE.

“The board has increased just ₹2 per copy, which is not sufficient. We have to wait for six months to get the remuneration,” he added.

According to board officials, as many as 4,500 teachers had evaluated 22 lakh copies of class 12, and they will get ₹4.40 crore in the 2021-22 session. Similarly, as many as 4,188 teachers evaluated class 10 answer books and got a remuneration of ₹3.16 crore. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will conclude on March 28. A board official, who wished not to be named, said as many as 78 evaluation centres have been made for class 10 and 39 for class 12.

“A sum of ₹3.90 crore will be given to teachers for checking 19.50 lakh copies of class 10 in this session and similarly ₹3.15 crore will be paid for evaluating 14.33 lakh answer sheets of class 12,” the official added.

The official further said that a coordinator has been appointed at every evaluating centre, who will re-evaluate 10% of answer sheets.

Board chairman VP Yadav said they have brought many changes in the evaluation process to bring more efficiency.

“The answer sheets will be evaluated at centres established at district headquarters. A coordinator has been appointed at every centre, who will re-evaluate 10% sheets,” the chairman added.

The board chairman added that they are charging less examination fees than the CBSE.

“We are modifying and improving our evaluation system. The amount has been increased by seeing all aspects of the board. Time to time, we have been increasing the remuneration for teachers, who are evaluating the answer books,” he added.