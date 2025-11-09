Paperless registry system: ‘927 documents registered since Nov 1 in Haryana’

Haryana financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra on Saturday said the department has received a total of 2,778 applications under the paperless registry system since its launch on November 1. Haryana financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra on Saturday said the department has received a total of 2,778 applications under the paperless registry system since its launch on November 1.

“Of these, 927 documents have been successfully registered, demonstrating the system’s smooth functionality and processing. Additionally, 495 applications have been assigned specific appointment dates for registration, with execution to be completed as per scheduled timelines,’’ the FCR said.

State revenue minister Vipul Goel said that every registry office across the state is functional and no paperless registry services have been suspended. He said as per the new provision, the revenue department has been allotted five working days to verify documents submitted by applicants.

The FCR said that 327 applications were rejected due to incomplete or incorrect documentation. The remaining applications were under verification at various offices, and their registration will be finalised promptly once verification is completed within the timeline of five days.

Misra said that before implementing the paperless registry system statewide, the department conducted a pilot phase to identify and resolve technical or procedural issues. After successful trials, the system was extended across Haryana. She acknowledged that initial challenges may arise in a new system but the department has established comprehensive grievance redressal mechanisms.

The FCR said the department has implemented several key improvements based on public feedback and suggestions from officials and citizens. Errors in land data for some villages have been corrected where duplicate entries existed. In areas falling under municipal limits, there is no change in NoC requirements, and the earlier process remains applicable. The data for licenced colonies has been streamlined and is now available for urban and semi-urban areas, while rural colonies will be reviewed in consultation with the Town and Country Planning department.

“For matters related to the Housing Board and HSVP, khewat-khatauni details are not required; instead, registrations are being processed using property IDs provided by municipal bodies. For licenced colonies, the system automatically displays relevant data once the correct licence number is entered. The department has also removed khewat-khasra columns from old city area records, allowing citizens to book appointments from the next working day. Additionally, licenced colony data has been linked with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), enabling easier coordination and faster approvals,” Misra said.

Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Yash Pal Yadav said that the character limit for partnership or collaboration deeds has been increased from 500 to 10,000, allowing complete entry of terms and conditions. The document upload limit on the portal has been enhanced from 10 MB to 40 MB for user convenience. Minor discrepancies in names will not cause applications to be rejected. The General Power of Attorney (GPA) option continues to remain available and has been simplified further, with citizens able to book appointments from Monday, he said.