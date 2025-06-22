Paragliding activities in Himachal to remain suspended from July 15

Paragliding activities will remain suspended in Kangra Valley’s two major paragliding sites— Bir-Billing and Dharamshala — from July 15 to September 15. Officials said that it is necessary to avoid mishaps which could occur due to inclement weather during this time of the year (File)

Tourism department officials said that the suspension is imposed every year from July 15 to September 15 and is also part of the rules. Officials said that it is necessary to avoid mishaps which could occur due to inclement weather during this time of the year.

The paragliding activities in Bir-Billing remained affected this year during May and starting June after the number of tourists visiting the state witnessed a steep decline due to the escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Himachal attracts thousands of adventure seekers every year, including the paragliding enthusiasts from across the world. Bir-Billing in Kangra district, often referred to as the paragliding capital of India is the world’s second highest paragliding site and is ranked among the top paragliding sites of the world.

The picturesque location of Bir Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and stunning views, attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts from across the world every year.