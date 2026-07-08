Parallel power distribution network: Haryana power utilities oppose private firm’s entry in Gurugram, Nuh

Three state owned power companies in Haryana have objected to the grant of a parallel electricity distribution licensee to a 2025 incorporated company, Eleven Power Private Ltd for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts.

Three state owned power companies in Haryana have objected to the grant of a parallel electricity distribution licensee to a 2025 incorporated company, Eleven Power Private Ltd for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts.

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Eleven Power has petitioned the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking grant of a parallel power distribution licence under sections 14 and 15 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for the two districts. State-owned power distribution company, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), at present exclusively serves electricity consumers in the two districts. Sunil Sachdeva, the co-founder of Medanta - The Medicity, a chain of multi-super specialty hospitals, is the director of Eleven Power and chairman of Eleven Group.

The two power distribution companies – DHBVN and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and power transmission company, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN), who have been impleaded as respondents by HERC, in their replies filed before the regulator said that the entry of a private company in the power distribution sector will lead to fall in the revenue of the state-owned power distribution utility and will consequently translate into loss of government jobs. The HERC held a hearing in this regard on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The companies have also pointed out the possibility of private operators cherry-picking high value consumers and an adverse impact on the existing consumer mix. The utilities have also raised objections with regards to capital adequacy and net worth of the private player and its failure to demonstrate infrastructure readiness. The companies have also raised objections with regards to credit worthiness and failure to demonstrate compliance with universal service obligation under section 43 of the Electricity Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The companies have also pointed out the possibility of private operators cherry-picking high value consumers and an adverse impact on the existing consumer mix. The utilities have also raised objections with regards to capital adequacy and net worth of the private player and its failure to demonstrate infrastructure readiness. The companies have also raised objections with regards to credit worthiness and failure to demonstrate compliance with universal service obligation under section 43 of the Electricity Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The utilities in their responses have also pointed out the impact on cross-subsidy framework and right of way constraints. State officials said that the government over the decades have made investment in laying power infrastructure in Gurugram and Nuh. A private player will be a competitor and hurt the interest of the state power distribution company, the DHBVN.

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In its May 26 interim order, the HERC had flagged potential cherry-picking of profitable consumers and raised concerns about the financial capability, operational preparedness of Eleven Power.

The regulator had also sought a no objection certificate (NoC) from state transmission utility, HVPN regarding availability of adequate transmission capacity and general network access for the proposed area of supply as well as its concurrence for use of HVPN land for the establishment of sub-stations and associated infrastructure. A separate NoC has also been sought from the Ministry of Defence. The regulator noted that introducing a parallel distribution licensee may have implications for the existing consumer mix and could affect DHBVN’s ability to sustain the prevailing cross-subsidy framework under which certain consumer categories contribute towards subsidising agricultural and rural consumers.

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Transmission company HVPN, the HERC said, is responsible for transmission system operation, scheduling, and maintenance of grid stability. “Accordingly, the potential impact of the proposed licence on the financial viability of the incumbent distribution licensee as well as on system operation and grid management warrants careful examination,’’ the commission said seeking impleading of DHBVN, UHBVN and HVPNL.