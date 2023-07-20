Para taekwondo athlete Aruna Tanwar bags 3 golds at championships in Australia

Paralympian Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by securing three gold medals in three taekwondo championships held on three consecutive days in Australia. A student of Chandigarh University, Aruna Tanwar is currently ranked world number four. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Tanwar bagged three gold medals in Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship and Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship. A student of Chandigarh University, she is currently ranked world number four.

Tanwar had her life-changing moment when she qualified for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as the first-ever para taekwondo player from India. Prior to this, Tanwar won bronze medals in the 5th Asian Para Open Taekwondo Championship and the 8th World Para-Taekwondo Championships in 2019.

In 2018, she won gold in Kimunyong International Para Taekwondo Open. Tanwar also won silver medals in the 4th Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships and the 3rd WT President’s Cup Asian Region Para-Taekwondo Championships held in 2018. On February 16, 2023, Tanwar secured a silver medal in the Egypt Para Taekwondo Championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

Tanwar grew up in Dinod village near Bhiwani in Haryana taking keen interest in athletics and martial arts despite deformity in both hands. Daughter of a factory driver and part-time farmer Naresh Kumar, Tanwar was awestruck when boxer Paramjeet Samota from her village received a rousing welcome after winning gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, 13 years ago.