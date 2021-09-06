Paralympics star Nishad Kumar takes trip down memory lane

India’s silver medallist in Paralympics, Nishad Kumar’s visit to his alma mater DAV College in Chandigarh’s Sector 10 on Sunday was nothing less than a déjà vu for him.

The 21-year-old prodigy from Himachal Pradesh had entered the record books on August 29, when he won the silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event after clearing 2.09 metres in the Tokyo Paralympics and also set an Asian record.

Addressing the media, he said, “It is a moment of pride that I could win a medal for my country. The performance of Indian athletes in the Olympics inspired me to do well and go for a medal. I hope to win more medals for India in future tournaments.”

His father Rashpal is a mason and mother Pushpa Devi is a homemaker. They live in their ancestral village of Badaun in Amb. Nishad had lost his right hand to a tragic accident at a tender age of eight. He had accidentally put his hand in a fodder-cutting machine. He took up para-athletics in 2009 and went on to claim the bronze medal in the men’s high jump T47 category in the 2019 World Para Athletics. By winning the bronze medal, he qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics.

“Life has thrown challenges, but I have taken them well. I am grateful to the government for assistance in training in different parts of the country. I am young and this was my first Paralympics. I will focus hard on future training and do well,” he added.

It was during his stay in Chandigarh that he trained under athletics coach Naseem Ahmed and Vikram at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Nishad was invited to a function organised at DAV College along with Sarpreet Singh Gill, IAS, education secretary, Chandigarh administration, who is also an alumnus of the college. He was the chief guest on this occasion.

Pawan Sharma, principal, DAV College, congratulated Nishad for his historic achievement. He said it was a matter of great pride for them that five of their alumni participated in the recent Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj Chopra won gold medal in javelin throw, Gurjant Singh won bronze medal in hockey and Nishad Kumar won silver medal in high jump in Tokyo Paralympics while Anjum Moudgil and Yashaswani Deswal were members of the Indian shooting team in the Olympics.

