Paramedic-turned-imam led J&K Police to Faridabad terror module

The interrogation of Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, a paramedic-turned-imam (cleric) of a mosque in Srinagar’s Chanpora locality, following the recovery of posters bearing the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s insignia on October 19 led Jammu and Kashmir Police to bust the Faridabad terror module and arrest doctors Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Aadil Rather on November 10. Wagay’s experience as a paramedical staff at Government Medical College and Hospital, Srinagar, gave him easy access to medical professionals. (PTI)

“Wagay was picked up and questioned after the recovery of the posters last month and he sang like a canary, revealing details of the white-collar terror network that led to the arrest of the three doctors in Faridabad, Saharanpur and Lucknow besides the recovery of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate and other chemicals and weapons in Faridabad,” a police officer said, citing the key role he played in prompting medical professionals into the module.

Before 2019, Wagay would instigate youngsters to indulge in stone pelting and violent protests in the Kashmir Valley.

Radicalised operative

Police sources say his extremist narratives were aimed to radicalise professionals.

“He was a highly radicalised overground operative with affiliation to the Jaish and known for indoctrinating young people with insidious anti-India propaganda and even motivating them to cross over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for training in arms,” said another senior police officer in Kashmir, who has seen the dossier on him.

The police described Wagay as part of a broader network of the urban support cells of terror organisations, the Jaish and the Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind (AGuH).

On the night of October 18, Jammu and Kashmir Police learnt about posters pasted on the walls of houses in Nowgam, a middle-class neighbourhood on the outskirts of Srinagar. Written in Urdu, the posters warned of imminent “spectacular attacks” on security forces and outsiders (non-natives) in Kashmir.

On October 19, the police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Three people, all former stone-pelters, pasting the posters were identified from CCTV footage and interrogated. They revealed that Wagay had given them the posters to paste.

The probe into the pasting of posters is now with the state investigation of the J&K Police.

On Wagay’s instance, the police arrested Arif Nisar Dar, alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, alias Shahid – all from Nowgam, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, alias Mutlasha, of Ganderbal, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, alias Musaib, of Koil village in Pulwama, and Dr Aadil Rather of Wanpora, Kulgam.

A police spokesman said the accused were “part of a radicalised ecosystem” that identified potential recruits, raised funds under the guise of professional or social initiatives, and arranged logistics for terror acts.

The sources said that Wagay maintained close contact with both Muzammil and his associate of Dr Umar Un-Nabi, believed to have died in the Red Fort blast who worked at Al Falah University in Faridabad’s Dhauj.

Family in denial

Wagay has a child, while his wife, who is pregnant with their second child, is also in police custody. She was reportedly in contact with Dr Shaheen Shahid, who has also been interrogated by the J&K Police.

Wagay’s relatives have denied his involvement in terror activities. “These are all allegations that we don’t accept,” said a woman relative, who did not want to be identified. She said Wagay taught at a school in Srinagar and would come to his house in Shopian every week on Saturday and leave on Monday. She claimed that he was home on the day of his arrest after he had taken her wife to a doctor in Srinagar.