Para-swimmer accused of procuring fake documents to get 2 crore award from Haryana govt

An activist has accused international para-swimmer Swapnil Sanjay Patil of procuring fake documents to claim an award of ₹2 crore announced by the Haryana government for sportspersons back in 2019.

Activist PP Kapoor has also provided copies of documents including a ration card, Haryana domicile certificate and his passport which are contrary to his date of birth.

According to Kapoor, Patil, who won bronze in the Asian Para Games in 2018, got Haryana resident certificate fraudulently even though he did not fulfil the required norms of the Haryana government as his family members are not residents of Haryana for 15 or more years.

On the basis of the fake certificates, he applied for grant of cash award under the policy of the sports and youth affairs department after winning bronze in Asian Para Games.

As per the reply of an application Kapoor had filed under the RTI Act, it was found that Patil had got a birth certificate issued from Karnal and a ration card from the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Karnal.

The record provided under the RTI reply revealed that the ration card was issued even before his birth date mentioned in the passport which has his residential address in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The birth certificate was issued on February 22, 1998, showing his date of birth as January 6, 1998, while his ration card with his mother was issued on July 6, 1995, he added.

The information was taken from different departments and it was found that Patil, with the help of some officials, managed to get all the documents to claim his association with Haryana for the cash award but due to some reasons, he could not get the award money, he added.

However, officials of the Haryana sports and youth affairs department said no prize money was released to Patil. In fact, his application was rejected by the director sports as he was not found to be a permanent resident of Haryana, read a letter written by the director sports and youth affairs to the then Karnal deputy commissioner on November 5, 2019.

Kapoor has claimed to have filed a complaint with the IGP Karnal range and Karnal SP demanding action against the officials involved in the issuance of fake documents and helping Patil.

Reacting to the allegations, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said he will get these allegations examined and action will be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said appropriate action will be taken if any complaint is filed and allegations are proved.