Pardeep Chhabra appointed co-incharge of Chandigarh AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strengthened the party at the organisational level ahead of the municipal corporation (MC) elections and handed over important responsibilities to senior leaders Pardeep Chhabra and Chander Mukhi Sharma.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, party’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi, Jarnail Singh, appointed Chhabra as co-incharge of AAP Chandigarh and Chander Mukhi Sharma as in-charge of the Chandigarh election campaign committee.

Singh said that the manner and unity with which the Chandigarh team had worked in the recent past had given a huge impetus to AAP at the booth level. He claimed that in the MC elections, the party would wipe out Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chhabra, former city Congress chief and former mayor, had recently joined AAP after a bitter public dispute with the incumbent local Congress leadership. Sharma had held senior positions in the local Congress before he left in October 2020. Sharma and Chhabra started their political careers with Congress three decades ago. At the time of leaving Congress, both were critical of former city MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal.