Parents flag bookstores monopoly in Chandigarh: Mayor urges education department for strict monitoring

Despite directions issued earlier by the UT administration to prevent the alleged monopoly of selected bookstores in supplying school books and uniforms, complaints from parents over the alleged monopoly have resurfaced in UT, with mayor Saurabh Joshi writing to the education department seeking stricter enforcement of existing directions. Responding to the concerns, the department of education said that revised directions had already been issued to private unaided recognised schools. (HT Photo for representation)

In a communication to education secretary Prerna Puri, the mayor said several parents had approached him alleging that some private schools were indirectly compelling them to purchase textbooks and uniforms from selected shops. He said the practice restricts parents’ choice and increases their financial burden.

Referring to the revised directions earlier issued by the district education officer regarding the publication of textbook and uniform lists for the 2026-27 academic session, Joshi urged the department to ensure strict compliance by schools. He also sought the establishment of a dedicated toll free helpline where parents could lodge complaints if any school was found directing them to specific vendors or violating the guidelines. The mayor further suggested that schools be asked to share the list of vendors where their prescribed books and uniforms are available so that the information can be placed in the public domain for transparency.

Responding to the concerns, the department of education said that revised directions had already been issued to private unaided recognised schools. The circular mandates that schools upload complete class wise lists of prescribed textbooks, along with the title, author and publisher, and uniforms on their official websites within three days, and display them on school notice boards.

The directions also state that schools must not nominate specific vendors and should ensure the availability of prescribed items through multiple shops across the city, reiterating that parents are free to purchase them from any vendor of their choice.