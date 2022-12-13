Parents of 2022 MBBS batch students boycott meeting with teachers

: To extend support to their children, parents of the students of 2022 MBBS batch on Monday decided to boycott the parents-teachers meeting.

In a letter to the director of Rohtak’s post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), the parents of the MBBS student said they have decided to boycott the meeting scheduled for Tuesday until the demand of medical students is not met.

However, the protest by the MBBS students against the bond policy entered the 42nd day on Monday and the students’ classes, hampering the classes.

More than 10 students have been sitting on hunger strike at PGIMS.

Earlier in the day, the MBBS students protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Rohtak.