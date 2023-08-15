MD/MS admissions at GMCH-32: Parents’ representative urges UT admn to review modifications

A delegation of the parents of students of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has appealed to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to review the UT department of medical education’s (DME) decision regarding the altered policy for seat distribution in MD/MS admissions within the UT Pool at GMCH-32.

The first round of counselling is scheduled to take place on August 16. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On August 4, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg directed GMCH to revise the counselling process and sequencing promptly for MD/MS admissions for the 2023 session to ensure a completely fair and transparent admission process.

The representative has urged that the DME should be directed to consider the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court dated April 23, 2019, because DME is relying on the old order while ignoring the latest order, reasons best known to them. And proposed counselling of August 16 should be postponed for a few days till all relevant latest HCs orders are considered.

Additionally, the delegation asked that the DRE order, giving first preference to smaller pool students over larger pool of students, should be directed to be withdrawn and matter should be referred to a select committee comprising all stakeholders of this process and should be well scrutinised.

The representatives requested that, until then, counselling should be conducted according to the rules followed in recent years. They also requested a vigilance inquiry into the insistence of DME officers to provide advantages to students who have completed their MBBS in other states.

The first round of counselling is scheduled to take place on August 16. On the same day, the Punjab and Haryana high court will also be hearing a plea challenging changes made by the UT administration in the admission process for the courses.

Earlier, the UT health secretary had directed GMCH-32 to hold only online counselling for MD/MS admissions from next year onwards. As per the orders, GMCH was directed to ensure that counselling for admission in state quota (IP Pool and UT Pool) is done through online mode only from the 2024 session.

According to Garg, the administration will stick to the changes as modifications will ensure fairness. The only change made was that an IP Pool candidate will be considered first against a seat in the same pool if the desired branch is available. No change in the eligibility criteria of the Institutional Preference Pool (IP) and the UT Pool, added Garg.

