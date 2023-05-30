Moose Wala’s first death anniversary: Aggrieved parents press for speedy justice

Pained and shattered, the parents of Sidhu Moose Wala on Monday marked the first death anniversary of the singer-turned-politician, vowing to fight for justice for their son and warning the government to “stop attempts to tarnish his image by comparing him to gangsters.”

On May 29, six shooters had shot Moose Wala dead when he along with his two friends was driving in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa.

“I do not understand why the government has closed its eyes on the case. We are merely asking to properly question a bunch of people who we suspect are involved in the murder. But the government is following the path by attempting to defame my son by comparing him to gangsters,” Balkaur Singh, Moose Wala’s father said.

Singh said that his son paid taxes in crores and it was the duty of the government to keep him safe. But unfortunately, they failed.

“Now, I want to warn them to stop attempting to tarnish his name which he earned globally through hard work. Follow the right path, hold trial in the fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for my son. This is your moral responsibility to complete the process of justice,” he said.

A ‘path’ was organised at the Moosa village in Mansa district to pay tribute to Moose Wala. A blood donation camp was also organised at the village. A bhog ceremony was organised in March to mark the singer’s death anniversary. As per rituals, it is organised before the completion of the first year.

In the morning, the singer’s mother Charan Kaur could not hold back her tears as she paid homage to his son at the memorial built on the site where he was cremated last year in the village.

Later in the evening, ‘insaaf deo’ (give justice) candle march was carried out in Mansa city demanding justice for the singer. The supporters and fans of Moose Wala gathered in large numbers and raised slogans ‘Sidhu bai zindabaad, Moose Wala bai zindabaad’. Similar marches were scheduled across the state. Candle marches were organised in number of cities across the state and abroad.

“It has been a year, but the government has failed to give justice. Nothing has been done by the police on the names given by us. They are roaming freely. Bhagwant Mann government has failed to give justice to a man who made Punjab proud globally,” Kaur said.

Moose Wala’s mother also uploaded a picture of chief minister Bhagwant Mann with his media advisor Baltej Pannu on social media and captioned, “Look, my son has been taken away from us a year ago. You can see for yourself where the justice stands.”

Moose Wala’s parents have continuously alleged that the singer was murdered after CM’s media advisor leaked the information about the downgrade of his security and have been seeking action against him. However, Pannu has denied the allegations. Kaur also carried the same picture during the candle marc.

Singh, who attended events organised to pay tribute to Moose Wala in the UK, issued a video message thanking people for support and seeking justice for his son.

“Events have been organised across the globe on the death anniversary of Sidhu. I am thankful to all the people for this gesture and for supporting our family. I want to ask the government that when everyone is grieving and holding candle marches across the world demanding justice, why don’t you see anything,” he said.

Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “I pay tribute to my very dear friend Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary. I am very sad that he left us too soon. But the saddest thing is that even after one year has passed today, the parents of Moose Wala are yearning for justice for their son.”

Paying tribute to Moose Wala, leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa termed May 29 as a black day. He said on this day last year, Punjab lost one of its precious gems.

“It is very sad that the inefficient government of Punjab could not ensure his safety in his own villages and even after one year has passed, the parents of Moose Wala are fighting for justice for their son. I will always stand with Balkaur Singh and his family,” he added.

