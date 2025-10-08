Edit Profile
    Pargat seeks white paper on Punjab’s finances

    Demanding a white paper on the state’s finances, Pargat claimed that the state government’s continuous borrowing is adding to Punjab’s already massive debt

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Senior Congress leader and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing Punjab “dangerously close to a financial emergency” by mismanaging finances.

    Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh
    Demanding a white paper on the state’s finances, Pargat claimed that the state government’s continuous borrowing is adding to Punjab’s already massive debt. “Instead of undertaking a course correction, the Punjab government continues reckless borrowing with no roadmap for recovery. Transparency is the need of the hour. I, along with the state Congress, demand the immediate release of a white paper on Punjab’s financial situation,” he posted on X.

