Parivar Pehchan Patra to facilitate delivery of 456 govt services: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that the benefits of 456 government services will now be made available through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Khattar said the eligible beneficiaries will not have to make frequent visits to government offices to get their work done as all information of the beneficiaries will be available through PPP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar, who made 11 public welfare announcements on Monday, said the eligible beneficiaries can visit any Saral Kendra, Antyodaya Kendra or common service centre to get benefits of any welfare scheme.

SDMs to be empowered for property registration

The chief minister announced that all sub-divisional magistrates and city magistrates will be designated as sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars for the purposes of registration of instruments of transfer of properties in each district.

Tehsildars and naib tehsildars will also continue to be joint sub-registrars. Khattar said this step will facilitate the general public, especially the farmers and the rural masses, to go to offices of these officers at any place within the limits of the district concerned, within which the property to which such document relates is situated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this step will also eliminate the inconvenience to the public due to the absence of a particular officer at the time of their visit.

Categorisation of DC rates for hiring contract employees

Khattar said the DC rates for hiring personnel on contract basis will now be called Nigam rate. They will be decided by the general administration department headed by the chief secretary.

Khattar said three district-wise categories have been made under which Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat have been included in Category-A; Panipat, Jhajjar, Palwal, Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Jind in Category-B; and Mahendragarh, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri in Category-C.

Contractors to take part in tenders through web portal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister also launched the Haryana engineering works portal https://works.haryana.gov.in with the objective of providing ease of doing business to the contractors who wanted to work with the public works, irrigation and water resources, public health engineering and urban local bodies departments.

He said the contractors willing to participate in various tenders of these departments can register themselves on this portal. They will be exempted from earnest money deposit (EMD) on providing the required details for registration on the portal.

The portal will be a single platform for providing necessary information to the bidders of these departments. Through this portal, startups and new entrepreneurs will be given a chance to register so that they too can move forward, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cyber helpdesks at police stations

The chief minister said as growth of use of internet for online financial transactions and for social media applications has led to an exponential increase in the incidence of cyber crime, the state government will set up cyber helpdesks at all FIR-registering police stations.

This will ensure that all cyber crime are registered and investigated in a timely manner, he said.

While launching biennial health check-up scheme for police personnel, the chief minister said this mandatory biennial health check-up will come to force from January 1 for police personnel who have attained the age of 35 years or more. About 3,200 police personnel are expected to benefit from this important health measure.